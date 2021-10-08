Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “always” speaks to his former Juventus teammates but insists he is focused on his current club.

Pogba’s contract runs out at the end of this season and transfer rumours surrounding the star started this summer. His agent Mino Raiola has said the Italian club is still in Pogba’s heart but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at United, it’s thought the French international is interested in remaining at the Premier League club.

“I always speak to my former Juventus team-mates, like Paulo (Dybala). I’m in Manchester, I’ve still got a contract there for a year and then we’ll see,” Pogba told Italian TV channel Mediaset.

“I want to finish well there in Manchester, then we’ll see what happens.”

Pogba left Juventus in 2016 to join United, having come through the club’s academy during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, and has since won the 2017 Carabao Cup and Europa League.

His fortunes on an international stage have been better as he won the World Cup in 2018. France did suffer a setback at the Euros, being knocked out by Switzerland, but Pogba helped his team beat Belgium 3-2 on Thursday to reach the Nations League final.

They will play Spain on Sunday after Luis Enrique’s side beat hosts Italy 2-1 on Wednesday.

Pogba added about France’s performance: “We started very well, with 25 quality minutes moving the ball around well, but they hurt us on the counter-attack, where they are very strong.

“So we defended, got deeper and deeper, we stopped playing with the ball and conceded that second goal that was a real blow.

“However, it was a completely different match in the second half, a different team and we played like France. It was tough for Belgium, I’m sure, it reminded me of our defeat in the Euros against Switzerland.”