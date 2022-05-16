Juventus ‘confident of signing’ Paul Pogba again with midfielder set for Manchester United exit
The World Cup winner could return to Turin after six years in the Premier League
What the papers say
Juventus will reportedly hold fresh negotiations with Paul Pogba‘s representatives on Monday. The Mirror says Juve think they are favourites ahead of Paris St Germain and Real Madrid to re-sign the Manchester United and France midfielder, 29, who will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Chelsea want to bring Casemiro to Stamford Bridge, according to the Sun. The Brazil midfielder is a regular with Champions League finalists Real Madrid but the Blues are said to be considering making an offer of £42million.
The Mirror reports Newcastle are upping their pursuit of Manchester United’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 25-year-old England international is said to be considered by Magpies boss Eddie Howe as the ideal successor to Martin Dubravka.
The same paper says Liverpool are leading the race to sign 16-year-old Birmingham youth midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund player Jude.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Ruben Neves: The Wolves and Portugal midfielder, 25, is being courted by Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Sport.
Hugo Ekitike: The 19-year-old Reims striker, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle, is reportedly wanted by Borussia Dortmund.
