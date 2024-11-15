Paul Pogba eyes ‘next chapter’ after Juventus exit confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paul Pogba has reached a mutual agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract with the Serie A giants, the France international has announced.

The former Manchester United midfielder, whose Juve deal was set to expire in 2026, did not reveal his next destination, though the 31-year-old has been linked to Inter Miami.

Pogba was handed a four-year doping ban – following an initial suspension – in March, but can now resume playing next March after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last month reduced his punishment to 18 months.

He will be a free agent on November 30 when his Juve contract ends.

“My time at Juventus has come to an end,” Pogba said in a statement.

“It has been a privilege to pull on the shirt of the bianconeri and to share so many special moments together.

“I cherish the memories we made. They live on.

“Even in the most difficult moments over the past year, your support was crucial and I want to thank Juve fans around the world for their compassion.

“It has been a pleasure to have experienced so many great moments with my team-mates over the years and I wish them every success in the future.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and to stepping out on the pitch with my next club.”

A Juventus statement read: “Juventus Football Club and Paul Pogba announce that they have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024.

“The club wishes Paul the very best for his professional future.”

Pogba, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, was banned in March after being provisionally suspended since September last year after he tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

The CAS judgment found Pogba’s ingestion of the banned substance “was not intentional” and was the result of erroneously taking a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida.

Pogba started his senior career at Manchester United before joining Juventus for a first spell in 2012.

He won four successive Serie A titles with the Italian side before returning to United in 2016 for what was then a world-record transfer fee of £89 million.

The Frenchman, who has 91 caps for his country, rejoined Juventus on a free transfer in July 2022, signing a four-year deal.

Pogba scored the third of France’s goals in the 2018 World Cup final, helping to inspire his side to a 4-2 over Croatia in Moscow.