Juventus have confirmed the signing of Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder left Juventus in 2016 to join United for a then-world record fee of £89m, but his six years at Old Trafford never quite lived up to the enormous expectations placed on him.

Pogba’s last game for United came in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in April, during which he was taken off injured early on.

Despite winning the Europa League and League Cup, Pogba’s time at United ended in disappointment, with inconsistent form defining his time at the club.

There were some highs, including a double to inspire a 3-2 win against Manchester City in 2018, though he often delivered underwhelming displays, while enduring a strained relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba also failed to consistently impress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

And the United fans turned on him once it became clear he would not renew his contract, with boos directed at him in his final two appearances against Norwich City and Liverpool.

In a documentary following Pogba released in June, the 29-year-old was insistent the club had not done enough to keep him.

“My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract,” he said. “And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.

“How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

This is the second time Pogba has left United on a free transfer for Juventus, having originally departed in 2012 the same way.

Juventus finished a disappointing fourth last season in Serie A, some 16 points off title-winners AC Milan, with Max Allegri struggling to find consistency in his team after returning as head coach last summer.