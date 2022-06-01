Manchester United confirm Paul Pogba will leave club this summer
The French international came through the youth set-up at Old Trafford and rejoined the club in 2016
Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will be leaving the club this summer.
The French international came through the youth set-up at Old Trafford and rejoined the club in 2016 following a successful spell at Juventus for a then world-record fee.
But the 29-year-old’s return has not worked out how either party would want and the World Cup winner will now leave United this summer when his contract expires.
Pogba was injured for the final month of the season with his last game for the club being the 4-0 loss to Liverpool back in April.
The club confirmed the news with a lengthy statement thanking Pogba for his efforts ever since joining from Le Havre aged 16.
“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United,” they said.
“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”
Former club Juventus are the strong favourites to re-sign him with Paris Saint-Germain and rivals Manchester City also credited with interest.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies