Ralf Rangnick does not expect Paul Pogba to be fit enough to start for Manchester United for up to four weeks having spoken to the midfielder earlier this week.

Pogba has undergone his rehabilitation process from a thigh injury in Dubai, though will return to Manchester later today then meet with Rangnick this weekend.

The United interim manager believes that Pogba will be able to train once again in around a fortnight's time, though his adaptation to the new, high intensity style of play will take longer.

"We spoke over the phone two days ago or on Tuesday. He was still in Dubai," Rangnick revealed before Saturday's Premier League trip to Norwich.

"He is expected to come back today and then we will get to know each other in person on Sunday. We had a phone call for about 10 or 15 minutes. He told me that he is getting better but obviously still not fully fit."

Rangnick added: "From what I’ve heard it will take another couple of weeks until he is fit for training again and then he has been out for quite some time so it will take another couple of weeks to get him to be match fit.

"In the first instance, it’s that he gets fully fit to be able to train with the rest of the group then we have to develop him physically and tactically to be also fit to play in the Premier League."

Pogba's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with the 28-year-old able to speak to clubs outside of England regarding a free transfer from next month onwards.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, said on Friday in an interview with German TV channel Sport1 that there are several options available to the World Cup-winning midfielder including a new deal with United.

“We have many offers for him, including a contract extension. We'll see what's best for him,” Raiola said.