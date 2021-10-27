Paul Pogba has hit back at reports claiming he fell out with Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer, labelling them “big lies”.

Pogba posted an image on social media of a headline from The Sun claiming the midfielder “snubbed” his manager after the 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool on Sunday, in which Pogba was initially left on the bench and was later sent off for a dangerous tackle on opponent Naby Keita, who had to be carried from the field on a stretcher.

The report claimed Pogba had put a hold on new contract talks, but the 28-year-old has rejected the claims.

He wrote: “Tablod press once again wants to create polemic with 100% fake news. Big lies to make headlines. Journalists who use my name to seen when there is nothing to see.

“The only reason I address this b.s. is out of respect to my coach, club and fans to send a clear message: the less you read these people the better you are, they have no shame and will say just anything with no basis AT ALL.”

Pogba is set to be suspended for United’s next three domestic games, starting with the visit to Tottenham this weekend before the Manchester derby on 6 November, and a trip to Watford following the international break.

Whether Solskjaer will still be in charge of the club when Pogba returns from suspension remains uncertain. The manager is expected to take charge of Saturday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but is thought to need a dramatic improvement in results to stay at Old Trafford beyond the coming weeks.