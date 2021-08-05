Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that all his conversations with Paul Pogba regarding his future have been positive, despite the Manchester United midfielder entering the final year of his contract.

Pogba is yet to commit to staying at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season, meaning there remains a possibility of him leaving United on a free transfer for the second time in his career.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Pogba and may attempt to test United’s resolve by formalising their interest before the end of the transfer window, though a return to the city in which he was born is not thought to be the 28-year-old’s first preference.

United have not given up hope of holding onto Pogba, who joined up with the rest of the squad in St Andrews and returned to training this week.

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, said in May that all that his World Cup-winning client wishes to do is add club silverware to his international honours, and Solskjaer believes that Pogba is at the right club to do just that.

“I hope every player thinks this is the place to be to win trophies,” he said. “When you sign for Manchester United, you have to rise to the challenge. Paul has come back and he’s fresh and he’s always such a positive boy. The talks I’ve had with him have all been positive.”

Expectations are high at Old Trafford this season after a productive summer in the transfer window, which has seen Jadon Sancho finally arrive from Borussia Dortmund in a £73m deal while Raphael Varane is set to join from Real Madrid.

Further signings are dependent on fringe players being sold, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira all linked with moves away. Solskjaer expects some players to leave, whether on loan or permanently, but stressed the need for competition.

“We need a big squad. The start is important, the whole season is important, but you need to arrive in April and May fresh and with enough options. Some might go on loan until Christmas, some might go for a season but I don’t want to be too light in any position.”