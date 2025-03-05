Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lyon’s head coach Paulo Fonseca has received a nine-month ban after a confrontation with Ligue 1 referee Benoit Millot during his team’s 2-1 victory over Brest on Sunday.

The incident occured in a league game between Lyon and Brest when Millot was called over to the pitchside monitor to review a last-minute penalty decision against Fonseca’s side.

The Lyon boss angrily approached the referee who pulled out a red card and dismissed Fonseca. The 52-year-old then squared up to Millot and their heads touched as the coach continued to vent his displeasure.

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso stepped in and separated both men.

Ligue 1’s Disciplinary Committee announced their decision to ban Fonseca until November 30 on Wednesday 5 March. The severe punishment was expected as confronting an official holds a minimum seven-month suspension which Fonseca would have been aware of.

The Disciplinary Committee released a statement which reads: “Behaviour of Paulo Fonseca, coach of Olympique Lyonnais.

“Firm suspension before, during and after the match from access to the bench, the officials' locker rooms and all official functions, until November 30, 2025 inclusive.

“In addition, until September 15, 2025 inclusive, this suspension will be accompanied before, during and after the match, by a ban on access to the players' locker rooms, the pitch, the tunnel and all corridors leading to the aforementioned areas.

“The sanction takes effect immediately.”

Fonseca has been in post for a little over a month after replacing Pierre Sage on January 31 and more bad news could be on the way for the Lyon coach whose ban could yet be extended to international competitions should the French FA escalate the incident to Uefa and Fifa.

Lyon are next in action on Thursday when they play FCSB in the Europa League’s round of 16.