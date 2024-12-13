Pedro Martinez Losa leaves Scotland role after Euro 2025 qualifying failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pedro Martinez Losa has left his post as Scotland women’s national team boss after failing to qualify for Euro 2025.

The Scottish FA confirmed the decision on Friday morning after the Scots missed out on another major tournament earlier this month, losing 2-0 to Finland in the play-off final second leg after a goalless first leg at Easter Road.

Martinez Losa, who took over as head coach in July 2021, also missed out on the 2023 World Cup via the play-offs.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: “I would like to thank Pedro for his efforts over the past three and a half years.

“While we shouldn’t lose sight of the recent unbeaten run, and winning promotion from Nations League Group B, the primary objective was to qualify for a major tournament again.”

The recruitment process will begin immediately ahead of February’s Nations League fixtures.

open image in gallery Scotland missed out on Euro 2025 ( Getty Images )

Martinez Losa said: “I am immensely proud of the journey we have undertaken as a group and it has been a privilege to lead the Scotland women’s national team.

“Watching young talent flourish alongside our experienced players has been a highlight of my time here.

“I leave with fond memories and gratitude to my squad, backroom staff, and the passionate supporters, who have been unwavering in their backing.

“Scotland will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the team every success in the future.”

Scotland last reached a major tournament when Shelley Kerr took her side to the 2019 World Cup in France.

PA