Pedro Neto hails Chelsea’s patience after finally breaking down West Ham

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto said patience was key to the comeback win against West Ham that moved them into the Premier League top four.

Enzo Maresca’s side had to wait until midway through the second half at Stamford Bridge to unlock the visitors, who took the lead through Jarrod Bowen just before half-time.

It was a disciplined display by the Hammers who frustrated Chelsea for long periods and looked set to hand Graham Potter a hugely meaningful win on his return to the club that sacked him two years ago.

The equaliser finally arrived in the 64th minute, substitute Neto knocking in his second league goal for the club and the first since he scored to rescue a point against Arsenal in November.

Maresca said he told his players at half-time to continue to try to play through West Ham in the hope their intensity would fade as the game wore on, and the plan was vindicated when, 10 minutes after Neto’s goal, defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka deflected Cole Palmer’s ball into his own net to settle it.

“We kept to our plan, remained patient and got the goals to win the game,” said Neto.

“In the end I think we could have scored even more goals to make it a bit more comfortable but it was a fair win.

“Coming from behind to win is never easy, especially in the Premier League. But the guys did so well, we came into the game with the personality to win the game and we did just that.

“We are growing as a team and it’s important we build on this result now. You can’t get comfortable in the Premier League, so we must take this mentality forward and look to improve with each game.”

The win moved Chelsea above Manchester City after the champions’ chastening 5-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, and tentatively revived their Champions League challenge following a poor run.

They had previously won just one of their last seven in the league to leave their top-four ambitions in jeopardy.

The breakthrough in the second half owed much to Maresca’s substitutions, with Neto himself a 52nd-minute replacement on the left wing for Jadon Sancho.

“Of course, everyone wants to play but it shows just how important having a squad is, everyone is there to help the team whether you start or come on,” said the Portugal international.

“I think the subs all played a big part. I managed to get a goal which I’m really happy with and then you had Marc (Guiu), Christo (Nkunku) and Malo (Gusto) playing their part and even Trevoh (Chalobah) defending so well for the final five minutes or so.

“The manager also says how it is a team game and we all came on in the second half to help the guys, and we’re all so happy to help us get the three points.”