Pedro Neto ready to put Chelsea back ‘where they deserve to be’

New Chelsea signing Pedro Neto is ready to help put his side back where he believes “they deserve to be” and that’s “at the top”.

The forward joined the Blues from Wolves, on a seven-year-contract, and cost £54m but that does not worry the Portuguese international.

‘My expectations for myself are always high,” he told the club website. “The expectations here are high, so I’m looking forward to showing people why I am here, and that I deserve to be at the very top level.

“I want to do my best, help the team achieve their goals, and put Chelsea where they deserve to be: at the top,”

Neto is one of 10 new signings for Chelsea, since new boss Enzo Maresca replaced Mauricio Pocchetino in July, taking summer spending to around £185m.

Midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defenders Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley, winger Estevao Willian and striker Marc Guiu have all joined so far.

There are expected to be more incomings and outgoings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, with Chelsea currently boasting 43 senior players.

Pedro Neto is hoping to take Chelsea back to the top ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Neto’s arrival also adds more versatility to the squad, across the front line and he admits he’s happy to play anywhere.

“I like to play in the three positions in the front,” Neto explained. “I have played more in the wide areas at Wolves but inside is also good for me, I don’t have a preference.

“I hope to bring work, I hope to bring faith to the team, to bring wins, to bring goals, to bring assists, and to bring everything to make everybody happy here.”

Chelsea kick off their Premier League season with a home game against Manchester City on Sunday.

It comes just two weeks after they were beaten 4-2 by the league champions, in the US, with Erling Haaland scoring a hattrick.