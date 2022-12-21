Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil football legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he now requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report released on Wednesday.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalised on 29 November for doctors to reevaluate his treatment.

He will spend Christmas in Hospital, his daughter Kely Nascimento-Deluca said in an Instagram post.

“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here,” she said.

Earlier this month, the football legend said he was feeling strong following his regular treatment in a social media post responding to concerning reports about his health.

Brazilian news outlet Folha claimed earlier on Saturday that the former striker had been moved to palliative care and that his chemotherapy to treat colon cancer had been suspended.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive,” it read. “I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything.”

Brazilian players hold a banner in honour of the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer legend Pele (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The three-time World Cup winner’s doctors said in a statement this month he was responding well to treatment.

The statement read: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy of the colon tumour, identified in September 2021.

In his last statement, Pele said he was feeling ‘strong’ (AP)

“He is still undergoing treatment and the state of health remains stable. He has also had a good response to respiratory infection care, with no worsening of the condition in the last 24 hours.”

The 82-year-old underwent surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021 and there have been increasing concerns about his health.

More follows...