Pele in pictures: Images from the life and career of Brazil’s football legend

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Brazilian football legend Pele has died at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched glory and unprecedented brilliance in football.

Widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.

He carried Brazil to new heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

In the conversation about football’s greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Alfredo Di Stefano are mentioned alongside Pele.

Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pele’s goal totals anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

Here are some pictures from a extraordinary life and career:

30th June 1958: Gustav VI Adolf, king of Sweden, (right) shakes hand with Pele before the final of the World Cup between Brazil and Sweden. (Getty Images)

Brazilian forwards Vava and Pele (number 10) enter a melee in front of the French goal during the the World Cup semi-final at the Rasunda Stadion in Solna, Stockholm, 24th June 1958. Brazil beat France 5-2. (Getty Images)

Pele embracing a team mate after Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3- 1 in the final of the 1962 World Cup, Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile, 17th July 1962. Pele missed the final through injury. (Getty Images)

24th April 1963: Pele playing in goal during a training session. (Getty Images)

7th May 1963: Star of the Brazilian football team, Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel where they were staying. The Brazilians were to play England at Wembley (Getty Images)

Pele and his wife Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi shopping in Paris where they were honeymooning, 17th March 1966. (Getty Images)

Pele with his teammates of Brazil national football team travelling on a bus upon their arrival in the UK for the 1966 Fifa World Cup, UK, 25th June 1966. (Getty Images)

A young fan approaches Pele for an autograph while he is training in the pouring rain in Bolton in preparation for Brazils match against Portugal, 18th July 1966. (Getty Images)

19th July 1966: Pele writhes in agony, having been injured in a tackle during the World Cup match against Portugal at Goodison Park, Liverpool. (Getty Images)

A dejected Pele leaves the field after the match. Portugal won the game 3-1 with two goals from Eusebio. (Getty Images)

Pele waiting at London Airport for his team's plane home after the 1966 World Cup in England, 25th July 1966. (Getty Images)

Pele bicycle kicks a ball during a game at unknown location, September 1968. (AP)

Pele scores past Venezuela's goal keeper Fabrizio Fasano in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 August, 1969 (AP)

The Brazilian football team, 18th May 1970. (Back row left to right) Carlos Alberto, Baldocchi, Ado, Fontana, Piazza and Marco Antonio; (front row) Jairzinho, Gerson, Pele, Rivelino and Edu. (Getty Images)

Brazil v Italy - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City: Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the 1970 World Cup final. (Action Images / Sporting Picture)

Pele is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, June 21, 1970. (AP)

Pele meets young fans at Craven Cottage stadium, home ground of Fulham FC, London, UK, 12th March 1973. (Getty Images)

Pele in action during his final season for Santos, 1974. (Getty Images)

Pele is surrounded by players and press as he leaves the pitch after his last match in an 18 year spell at Santos, 8th October 1974. He retired from the game, Santos vs Ponte Preta, due to a thigh injury. (Getty Images)

Pele embraces boxer Muhammad Ali during a ceremony honoring the Brazilian star of the New York Cosmos at Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J., 1 October, 1977. (AP)

George Best presents Pele with a plaque commemorating the Brazilian as the best soccer player in the world during Pele Appreciation Day at Rose Bowl stadium in Pasedena, California, 9th April 1978. A friendly match was played between the Aztecs and Cosmos to mark the occasion. (Getty Images)

1st May 1981: Pele meets members of the Arsenal football team at Highbury. Arsenal had joined a sponsorship venture with Ingersoll Electronics, who held the exclusive UK franchise for the Atari Championship Soccer game, personally endorsed by Pele. (Getty Images)

Pele cries during his wedding to Brazilian Assiria Seixas Lemos 30 April 1994 in Recife, Brazil. Some 600 people attended the wedding. (AFP via Getty Images)

President Nelson Mandela and Pele smile for photographers at Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, March 24, 1995. (Reuters)

Diego Maradona, left, rests in a hammock with Pele during a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 13, 1995. (AP)

Pele and Bobby Charlton pose with a match ball for a picture during Euro ‘96. (Getty Images)

Pope Benedict XVI shakes hands with Pele during their meeting August 20, 2005 in Cologne, Germany. (Getty Images)

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari receives a trophy for his achievements in F1 racing from Pele during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Interlagos on October 22, 2006 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Getty Images)

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva, left, Rio 2016 bid President Carlos Arthur Nuzman, centre, and Pele, right, celebrate with their delegation after it was announced that Rio de Janeiro has won the bid to host the 2016 Summer Olympic Games at the Bella Center on October 2, 2009 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi holds the Ballon d’Or 2011 trophy next to Pele during the awards ceremony in Zurich (Reuters)

Diego Maradona and Pele pose after a football match organised at the Jardin du Palais Royal in Paris on June 9, 2016, on the eve of the Euro 2016 European football championship. (AFP via Getty Images)