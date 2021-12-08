Pele returns to hospital for more treatment on colon tumour

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumour in September and has returned for further treatment

Sports Staff
Wednesday 08 December 2021 14:51
Pele has returned to hospital for treatment

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pele was hospitalised to undergo treatment for a colon tumour, Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumour in September and spent nearly a month hospitalised. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy.

According to Wednesday’s note from the hospital, Pele is now “continuing” his treatment.

The Brazilian football legend said on Twitter last month that he was “fine” and feeling better “every day”.

