Pele ready for ‘90 minutes plus extra time’ after leaving intensive care

Pele has said that he is ready for “90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving intensive care.

The Brazilian underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon after it was found during routine tests but has now left the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital.

In a post on Instagram, the 80-year-old thanked his “friends” for the thousands of supportive messages he had received.

“Don’t think for a minute that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received,” the three-time World Cup winner said.

“Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love! I have already left the ICU and I am in my room.

“I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!”

Pele has suffered increasingly with health problems and has rarely been seen in public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

He had been admitted to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital earlier this month.

“He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this,” said his daughter, Kely Nascimento, of her father’s hospitalisation.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, Pele scored 77 times for Brazil in 92 appearances for his national side.