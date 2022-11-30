Jump to content

Pele hospitalised in battle against cancer

His daughter insisted there was ‘no suprise or emergency’ in the Brazilian football legend being admitted

Gabriel Araujo,Eduardo Simoes
Wednesday 30 November 2022 15:31
Pele has been hospitalised again in his fight againt cancer

Pele has been hospitalised again in his fight againt cancer

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalised as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was "no surprise or emergency" involved.

Kely Nascimento's post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

The 82-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Pele's manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

