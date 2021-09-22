Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Adebayo Akinfenwa as a “legend of English football” after the striker played for Wycombe in their 6-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old has made a name for himself in the Football League and was a major part of Wycombe’s rise to the second tier in 2020.

The club has subsequently dropped back down to League One, but Guardiola was full of praise for Akinfenwa’s contribution to the English game.

Speaking after his side’s victory, the City coach said: “They [City’s youngsters] faced a legend of English football. It was an absolute pleasure to meet him.”

Man City, who have not lost in the Carabao Cup since 2016, were momentarily stunned as they fell behind to the side two divisions below them.

But they recovered well as goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Cole Palmer and a brace from Riyad Mahrez handed them a convincing win.

Akinfenwa did not score on the night but did play 65 minutes before being substituted for Sam Vokes.

The London-born forward, who will celebrate his 40th birthday next May, enjoyed spells at sides such as Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers, Torquay United, Swansea City, Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon before joining Wycombe in 2016.

He has played more than 200 games for the Buckinghamshire outfit, scoring 56 goals across League Two, League One and the Championship.

Meanwhile, Guardiola’s side will set a new record of five consecutive League Cup victories if they win the trophy this season.