As Liverpool prepare a game plan for their multi-layered clash with Manchester City on Sunday, there is a clear awareness of the need to approach the match in “stages.”

In other words, facing Guardiola’s side in the eighth minute is very different from facing them in the 80th. Newcastle United demonstrated that in an otherwise crushing Carabao Cup defeat.

As noted in this newsletter on Monday, opposition sides are now fully aware of how assistant Pep Lijnders’ shift to a more intense pressing style has left City vulnerable late in games.

Liverpool have consequently been working out how Hugo Ekitike can exploit that space in the final stages. The club believes the sleek forward has reached another level in recent weeks – precisely why they were so keen to sign him. There is a sense he could become one of the best strikers in the world. That progress is also tied to Liverpool’s own confidence, which is far higher than when City beat them 3-0 in November – and even higher than just two weeks ago.

City, meanwhile, have had an erratic start to the year, with only one win in six Premier League matches. Their victory over Newcastle offered a glimpse of the team Guardiola would like to see, only for them to leave gaps that caused concern.

The situation highlights a parallel between the clubs that is particularly striking given they are England’s two most recent champions. Neither has full clarity on what comes next – both in terms of playing style and, crucially, coaching futures.

This is most pronounced with Guardiola, whose off-pitch headlines over the last week have fuelled growing speculation about his future.

