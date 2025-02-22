Saturday briefing: European draws offer intrigue and Pep prepares for a clear-out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa all learned their next opponents in the Champions League’s last 16 after Friday’s draw in Nyon.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers were all in the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League and Chelsea, the only British club left in the Conference League, also discovered who they will face in the knockout stages.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted it was time to assess which senior players will remain in his rebuilding plans, while there was frustration for Sarina Wiegman’s England and another clean sheet for Burnley.

Reds and Villa on collision course

Liverpool were drawn against Paris St Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, Arsenal will face Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa will take on Belgian side Club Brugge.

The last 16 first legs will be played on March 4 and 5, with the return legs the following week.

Villa and Liverpool will meet in the quarter-finals if they both win their ties. If Arsenal can overcome PSV, they will face the winners of the mouthwatering Madrid derby between Real and Atletico.

‘Special One’ next up for Gers

Rangers will face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Manchester United face a showdown with Spanish side Real Sociedad, while Tottenham will play AZ Alkmaar, who they beat 1-0 at home during the group stage in October.

Chelsea will face Danish Superliga leaders Copenhagen for a place in the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

Pep to clear the decks

Pep Guardiola has indicated a number of his Manchester City squad could be moved on this summer after admitting time may now be catching up with some of the players.

“That is the reality,” the City boss said at a press conference. “We have to sit down with the doctors, with the physios, with the players, with the agents and be clear that some of them cannot sustain, every month or two months, playing every three, four days.

“There’s one more year, then a World Cup. We have already a lot of players that cannot sustain what we have done in the past – week-in, week-out playing in different competitions, travel.

“It’s so demanding. The teams are quicker and faster, stronger and many things and we cannot handle it right now. This is the reality, sorry.”

England’s stuttering start

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses drew their opening Nations League game after being pegged back by Portugal.

Alessia Russo put the Lionesses ahead by slotting home from Lucy Bronze’s brilliant cross in the 15th minute.

But they had to settle for a point after substitute Kika Nazareth’s stunning 75th-minute strike.

Burnley close on record

Burnley beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 to keep the pressure on the top two in the Championship promotion battle – and continue their remarkable run of clean sheets.

The Clarets kept a 12th successive clean sheet and are just two games away from equalling the English record, set by Manchester United in the 2008-09 Premier League season.

Back in December, goalkeeper James Trafford had asked the club’s minority shareholder – and former American football star – JJ Watt if he would come out of retirement and join his favourite NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt said he would if Trafford did not concede a goal for the rest of the season and on Friday night the 35-year-old posted on X that he was “heading to the gym” in response to the goalkeeper’s latest clean sheet.

What’s on today?

Premier League title challengers Arsenal’s home game against London rivals West Ham is one of seven Premier League fixtures on Saturday, while Aston Villa host Chelsea and Manchester United play at Everton in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Celtic face Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership’s early fixture before four more top-flight matches, including Rangers’ home game against St Mirren.

In the Championship, Sunderland will bid to keep pace in the automatic promotion race, with top-two Leeds and Sheffield United facing each other on Monday, while there is a full programme of League One and League Two matches.