Man City boss Pep Guardiola not surprised by Kevin De Bruyne’s impact at Napoli
The 34-year-old returns to his old stomping ground this week as City host the Italian team in their Champions League opener on Thursday.
Pep Guardiola is not surprised Kevin De Bruyne appears to have settled quickly at Napoli.
The former Manchester City playmaker joined the Serie A outfit in the summer after a decade at the Etihad Stadium.
City manager Guardiola said: “It’s not a surprise, players at that level adapt so quick. They don’t need much time to adapt and perform well.”
Asked if he was looking forward to seeing De Bruyne, Guardiola said: “After the game, yes!”
De Bruyne, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with City, has scored twice in his opening three Serie A games for Napoli.
Asked what makes him so successful, Guardiola said: “His incredible talent, vision, passing, goals in the final third. He is unique.”