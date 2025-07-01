It’s too early to say – Pep Guardiola hoping Man City can challenge next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola feels it is “too early to say” whether Manchester City will be back competing for the biggest prizes next season.

City’s hopes of using the Club World Cup to kickstart a revival after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign ended prematurely as they crashed out to Saudi side Al-Hilal in Orlando on Monday night.

With new signings catching the eye in an impressive group phase that culminated with a 5-2 thrashing of Juventus, City appeared to have turned a corner.

But old defensive failings returned as Al-Hilal produced a stunning upset at the Camping World Stadium, edging a pulsating last-16 encounter 4-3 after extra time.

“I don’t know,” said City manager Guardiola afterwards when asked if his team had convinced him they could challenge next term.

“It’s too early to say but I saw many, many good things that I didn’t see in the past, especially from where we were.

“The relation between the players and our captains helps a lot, and the backroom staff.

“It’s sad because I felt that we were happy here. The training sessions had been really, really good – all of them.

“But the level in these competitions, Club World Cup, (is high).”

City looked on course for the quarter-finals after taking an early lead through Bernardo Silva but they paid the price for missing a series of chances to increase their advantage.

Marcos Leonardo and Malcom turned the game around for Al-Hilal early in the second half.

Erling Haaland forced extra time but City required a Phil Foden volley to level again after Kalidou Koulibaly headed Al-Hilal back in front.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

City could not regain the initiative and Leonardo settled an eventful contest – securing a statement victory for Saudi football in the process – after 112 minutes.

Question marks remain over the size of City’s squad ahead of the new season with Guardiola having previously suggested some players could leave. Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish, who were not involved in the United States, have been the subject of the most speculation.

Guardiola said: “We will see with the club, we will talk to the players as well. The players are really good but the season will be so long, so many things can happen. That is the reality, that is the truth.”

Rodri, who was being eased back into action after missing most of the 2024-25 campaign, came off the bench against Al-Hilal only to be substituted in extra time. John Stones, after another injury-hit campaign, did not make an appearance in the tournament.

Guardiola said: “We have to see how Rodri is. He was good but later complained about his situation.

“We have to wait for players to come back. I’m so sorry for John, not to give him minutes, but the game was so demanding.

“I did not want (a setback) after being four or five months out.”