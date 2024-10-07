We’re lucky to have him – Pep Guardiola delighted to keep Ederson at Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Pep Guardiola feels lucky to have Ederson in goal after fearing the Brazilian could leave Manchester City over the summer.

The City number one was the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia but no offers were received that matched the champions’ valuation of the player.

Ederson, whose titles with City include six Premier League wins and a Champions League triumph, proved his enduring worth with a fine performance in Saturday’s hard-fought win over Fulham.

The 31-year-old made a clutch of important saves, including two from Adama Traore in one-on-one situations, as City won 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked if he had been worried about losing Ederson, City manager Guardiola said: “Yes of course. He’s an important figure with our team.

“Of course at the end it didn’t happen. We are lucky to have him. Hopefully, he’s happy.

“He knew from day one I didn’t want it, we didn’t want it.

“The truth is the offer didn’t come – the real offer, because they made an offer, but for the keeper of the team who won four Premier Leagues in a row, they have a value, a price. Otherwise, he cannot leave.

“If the offer (had come) maybe he would not be here. This is the truth.

“Ederson is so strong. It can be an idea (to leave) but after, when they change their mind, in one second they say, ‘OK, I’m here, I’m going to do my best’.”

Ederson joined City from Benfica in the summer of 2017 and immediately solved a problem that had plagued Guardiola throughout his first season at the club.

Having decided England international Joe Hart did not fit his style of play, Guardiola brought in Claudio Bravo but the Chilean failed to impress.

The City boss feels goalkeeping resources are stronger now and, should Ederson decide to move on, he has an ideal replacement in back-up Stefan Ortega.

Guardiola said: “The success we’ve had, without Eddie I cannot visualise. He’s made truly incredible saves.

“But we would have moved forward. I think Stefan is, for me, one of the best players I’ve ever seen one against one. It’s kind of hard to choose.

“I always had the feeling that Stefan is an exceptional player.

“Ederson is an important player but he has to have the feeling that he has to perform well.

“This healthy competition they have – they respect (each other) and they have an incredible relationship – makes our team better.”