Omar Marmoush will be out for a few weeks – Pep Guardiola

The Egypt international suffered a knee injury during a World Cup qualifier in Burkina Faso on Tuesday.
Guardiola said: “He has to make the last tests but a few weeks, I think. Before or after the (next) international break, he will be ready.”
Guardiola, speaking at a press conference, also said defender John Stones remained a doubt for Sunday’s derby against Manchester United with the muscular issue that forced him to miss England’s latest World Cup qualifiers.
