Pep Guardiola committed to Man City contract despite Enzo Maresca speculation

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to stay on at Manchester City amid fresh rumours surrounding Enzo Maresca.

The long-serving City manager said last month he intended to see out his contract at the Etihad Stadium, which runs until the summer of 2027.

That came following speculation City had identified then Chelsea boss Maresca, a former assistant of Guardiola’s, as a potential successor to the Spaniard should he decide to step down this summer.

Maresca has since parted company with Chelsea – dramatically leaving Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day – and there have been claims the Italian’s exit came after he informed the club he had held talks with City.

Guardiola, who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his appointment this year, said: “The only (thing) I can say is that Chelsea, I think, from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person.

“But this (is a) decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea, so (I have) nothing to say.

“In football? Surprise? No. It only confirms how lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary.”

He added: “I have a contract. I said a thousand million times. It’s 10 years here, I will leave one day but I have a contract. I’m happy. I want to fight with my team.

“The hierarchy respect me, that was proved last season with what happened in this club – we didn’t win one game in two, three months. They supported me.

“I have one more year’s contract. I like to be here, so we will see, you will see.”

Chelsea are actually City’s next opponents as the London club head to the Etihad on Sunday.

Guardiola admits he is now unsure what to expect.

He said: “We don’t talk much if we don’t know what the opponent’s going to be like because we don’t know which manager will be sitting.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen so no concern (about that). Think about yourself, what you have to do. That’s going to help us in two tough games like Chelsea and Brighton.”

Title-chasing City will hope to return to winning ways after dropping two points in an entertaining 0-0 draw at Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

The result has left them four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal at the halfway stage.

One positive from the outing was the return to action in the second half of the influential Rodri.

It was only the Spain midfielder’s second appearance since October 5 with a hamstring injury having complicated his comeback from a serious knee issue.

Guardiola said: “He changed the game. He proved in 45 minutes in his position he is the best.

“When they struggled in the first half, with Rodri they struggled less.

“One year and a half without him, we missed him a lot. Hopefully he can stay (fit) because he makes us a better team.”