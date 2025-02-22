Guardiola speechless over Jamie Carragher’s comments on Erling Haaland’s absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola was lost for words when told of Jamie Carragher’s thoughts on Erling Haaland’s absence against Real Madrid in midweek.

Manchester City’s top scorer did not get off the bench as the Premier League champions crashed out of the Champions League at the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, having been troubled by a knee injury.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher, now a prominent TV pundit, suggested the Norway international had not wanted to come up against Real centre-back Antonio Rudiger, saying he could have “Rudiger-itis”.

The German had enjoyed notable success against Haaland in the past.

City manager Guardiola had not been aware of Carragher’s comments until they were raised towards the end of his press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

The Spaniard reacted with surprise and disbelief.

“Oh God, did Jamie Carragher say that? Oh God,” Guardiola said before turning away and pausing for a few moments.

“I don’t laugh. I don’t know why it’d be that suspicious. Do you think Erling Haaland didn’t want to play that game?”

There was then another long pause as Guardiola looked down at his desk and shook his head.

When prompted for a further comment, he said: “It’s not true. It was crazy to play the game. He had a problem in his knee and he could not play.”

Guardiola shook his head again before ending the press conference.

City were beaten 3-1 in the Spanish capital to lose their play-off tie 6-3 on aggregate.

Haaland had scored both goals in their 3-2 loss in the first leg – when Rudiger was out injured – but then suffered discomfort in the closing stages of last Saturday’s league game against Newcastle.

City manager Guardiola later said that, while scans had not shown any damage, the Norwegian felt pain on the day of the Real game, particularly when using the stairs.

He remains a doubt for the visit of league leaders Liverpool this weekend.

The game has implications for both the title race and City’s relatively-modest aims this year of securing qualification back into the Champions League.

After four-consecutive titles, City have endured a notable dip in form this season but Guardiola, speaking earlier in the press conference, said he had no intention of giving up on the campaign.

He said: “We still have three months ahead of us and the target is to go to the Champions League for next season, to be in the draw.

“Of course we’re going to try. It would be a big success and I’m incredibly positive. I see the bright side of the situation.

“This season, more than ever, stand up. I could not move forward in the last years of my life thinking, in the moment that we struggled in terms of results for the first time for many reasons, I said, ‘I don’t care’. No, I’m here. I’m here until the end.”