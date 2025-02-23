Erling Haaland remains a doubt for Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland remains doubtful for Manchester City’s trip to Tottenham on Wednesday after missing Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool.

The prolific Norwegian striker failed to prove his fitness to face the Reds at the Etihad Stadium after suffering a knee injury in the champions’ Premier League win over Newcastle last weekend.

Scans have not shown any significant issues but the 24-year-old, who also sat out the midweek Champions League loss to Real Madrid, has continued to feel discomfort.

Asked about the problem after City were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool, manager Pep Guardiola said the situation was unclear.

“I don’t know,” Guardiola said. “I would like to know, but I don’t know.

“His knee – the moment against Newcastle moved the knee. Apparently he’s not injured because the scans dictate that he’s fine, but he didn’t feel fine.

“I have the feeling it (his return) will be soon because he trained yesterday and made some really good movements, but he said he was not ready and we have to respect that.

“Hopefully he can be back for Spurs.”

Haaland has scored 27 goals for City this season, but his absence was keenly felt against both Madrid and Liverpool.

The Madrid loss denied City a place in the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2013 and Sunday’s reverse left them fourth in the Premier League.