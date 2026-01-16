Erling Haaland frustrates Pep Guardiola but Man City boss says ‘he’ll be back’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is being unfairly punished by referees at set-pieces.

The prolific striker was involved in a controversial incident in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle on Tuesday when an Antoine Semenyo goal was ruled out.

Haaland, stood in an offside position, was deemed to have interfered with play after a VAR review that delayed the game for five-and-a-half minutes.

Not only did City manager Guardiola not agree with that decision, but he feels the Norwegian is being singled out too often.

Guardiola said: “He is the only striker in the world that makes more fouls than defenders do on him. That is his biggest attribute. That is really good.

“He is only the striker in my life that makes more fouls to defenders than defenders to him. I’ve never seen this.

“At the beginning of the season the referee said it would be the opposite. But it is the opposite of that, honestly.

“Have you seen what happens in the boxes, not just with Man City? When there is pushes and holding?

“I don’t understand that (there) is never a foul every time. I don’t understand that every time Erling touches an opponent it’s a foul from Erling.”

Haaland has scored 29 goals in 26 appearances for City this season but only once – a penalty – in the last six.

Guardiola believes he may be feeling the effects of the schedule but is confident he will recover his sharpness.

He said: “God bless that we have Erling in our team right now and all of the season. We are fortunate to have him and without him we would not be in the position we are in now.

“He brings a lot and is getting better at many, many things.

“There are a lot of games and it is an incredible period for games. Every three days there is a match, recovery is less with travel, tough conditions, central defenders (who are) tough.

“It is difficult but he’ll be back.”

City are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they make the short derby trip to face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.