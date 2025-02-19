Pep Guardiola admits ‘best team won’ as Real Madrid knock Man City out of Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola accepted Manchester City had been outplayed as their Champions League campaign came to a limp end with a 3-1 defeat at Kylian Mbappe-inspired Real Madrid.

Mbappe scored a brilliant hat-trick in the second leg of their play-off at the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday to power the holders into the last 16 6-3 on aggregate.

City had led the tie 2-1 heading into the closing minutes at the Etihad Stadium last week only to surrender their advantage.

Yet this time they were hardly in the contest as Real took charge with Mbappe’s opener on four minutes and the Frenchman ended all doubt with two more either side of the break.

City manager Guardiola said: “The plan was to extend the result that we brought from Manchester as long as possible but we conceded so early and with the injury to John (Stones) it was a little bit (more of) what has happened his season.

“We couldn’t defend well with the movement from Mbappe and it was more difficult.

“The best team won, they deserved it. They were better. What we have to do is accept the reality and move forward.”

Stones was forced off injured moments after Mbappe’s opener.

It was City’s second injury blow of the night after top scorer Erling Haaland, still troubled by the knee problem sustained against Newcastle on Saturday, failed to even make the starting line-up.

Guardiola said: “Erling yesterday tried to train after the last action against Newcastle. With the images we have done it was fine, but he had discomfort walking, for example up the stairs.

“We spoke and he said he wasn’t ready, he didn’t feel good.”

It is the third time in four seasons City have been beaten in a knockout tie by Real but the first time Guardiola felt defeat was deserved.

“In previous seasons when we were playing outstanding it hurt more than today,” said Guardiola, after his side mustered only a late consolation through Nico Gonzalez.

“I had the feeling we were better than them in the previous three seasons but this time they were better.”

Real’s victory firmly established their credentials as potential winners of the competition once again.

The holders struggled in the league phase but, on this performance, now look strong contenders to claim a 16th title.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said: “We are in the fight for Champions League.

“We have fantastic quality up front but have had difficulties finding the right balance defensively.

“It seems we have found it and we have the possibility to compete until the end.

“We had a very good all game in all aspects – offensively, defensively, without the ball.”