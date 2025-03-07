Pep Guardiola: Jack Grealish can enjoy a night out but must deliver on the pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola insisted he had no issue with Jack Grealish enjoying a night out – but warned he must deliver on the pitch for Manchester City.

Pictures emerged this week of the England international apparently visiting a number of venues in the north east – including a social club where he reportedly bought drinks for the locals – last weekend.

Grealish was not breaking any club rules, with the squad having been given two days off following Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Plymouth.

Yet the stories have led some to question the 29-year-old’s professionalism amid what has been a difficult campaign both for him and the team.

But City manager Guardiola said: “They know what they have to do.

“A day off is a day off, there is no training. They have private lives to do whatever they want. I’m not going to control what they do in their private life.

“I judge what I see on the pitch, the training sessions and the performances in the game. That’s where I judge the players.”

Guardiola has handed Grealish just 14 starts in all competitions this season.

Fitness issues have been a factor but the player signed for £100million four years ago does seem to have fallen down the pecking order.

Guardiola said: “I want Jack at his best, of course, but he’s had setbacks and didn’t play.

“That was sometimes for the injuries, he could not get the rhythm that you need for being ready every three days.

“Jack played really good the last game and hopefully he can have the consistency.”

Grealish was dropped by England for Euro 2024 and his continued lack of top-level action could damage his chances of impressing new boss Thomas Tuchel as the World Cup qualifying campaign begins.

Guardiola hopes he can turn the situation around but is offering no guarantee of a run of games and suggested decisions would be made over his future – as with all players – in the summer.

He said: “I understand all the frustrations of all my players.

“It’s so good to have a dream to play in the World Cup and the European Cup with his national team. I would be concerned if it was otherwise.

“What happens in terms of Jack, in terms of everyone, they will be treated at the end of the season. Now we are playing for many important things for the club.

“He is a player for Man City, there is no doubt about that. What will happen? I don’t know what is going to happen.”

City, having fallen out of the title picture after four-successive Premier League triumphs, this season find themselves aiming for the relatively-modest target of a top-four spot.

Currently fourth, they travel to third-placed Nottingham Forest for a crucial game on Saturday, and Grealish is in contention to start.

“Yes, he’s ready,” said Guardiola. “He’s had seven days and everybody is fit.”