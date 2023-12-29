Pep Guardiola issues security reminder as Jack Grealish deals with burglary

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola has reminded players of the importance of personal security after the home of Jack Grealish was burgled in midweek.

The Manchester City manager has even suggested cutting back on social media use as part of any precautions.

Thieves broke into Grealish’s Cheshire mansion while he was playing in the treble-winners’ victory at Everton on Wednesday.

Some members of Grealish’s family and his fiancee Sasha Attwood were at the property at the time when they heard a disturbance and raised the alarm.

Nobody was harmed but it has been reported the raiders got away with jewellery and watches worth £1million.

The incident is the latest in a series of robberies affecting wealthy footballers in recent years.

Former City defender Joao Cancelo was attacked during a burglary at his home in December 2022 while other players targeted include Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria.

Guardiola said: “They have security but unfortunately it’s happened. It’s happened many times.

“United players as well. I don’t know much about London but it’s happened (there), and not just in the UK – I know in Catalonia, where my family lives, many things happen.

“Today you have to be careful, definitely. Not much on social media – the less they know what you are doing the better. People are waiting (to see) where you are, what you are doing.

“Unfortunately it’s happened with Joao, which was so scary because the family was attacked.

“Jewellery, money, whatever – it’s tough – and the family being there is difficult to process. It’s tough for Jack, as it was with Joao before.”

It remains to be seen if Grealish will be in the right state of mind to play for City against bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola said: “He didn’t train on Thursday, he was with the family. We are going to see how he feels.”

The visit of the Blades seems likely to come too soon for Kevin De Bruyne but Guardiola has not completely ruled out him having some involvement.

The Belgium playmaker is nearing a return after more than four months out following hamstring surgery.

Guardiola said: “He’s training with a lot of energy. Being injured is not good for anyone but I think for his mind it will have been good to have a few months off.

“What he loves is playing football but it’s been a long injury. It was major surgery and muscular so we have to be careful. It’s how many minutes he can handle and do it step by step. We have to speak to the doctors and physios as well.”

Defender John Stones is definitely out having joined Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku on the casualty list when he suffered an ankle injury in midweek.

Guardiola said: “Unfortunately, John got injured. Hopefully he recovers. We have to be optimistic and hopefully in two, three weeks he will be fine.”