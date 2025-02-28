Injuries the only question mark over Jack Grealish – Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola insists the only doubts he has about Jack Grealish relate to his fitness record.

The England winger has struggled to command a regular place in Guardiola’s Manchester City side this season.

The 29-year-old has made just 13 starts and 25 appearances overall this term, raising questions over the £100million signing’s future at the club.

Yet manager Guardiola points out the player, one of the stars of the 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, has suffered a number of fitness setbacks, preventing him building any momentum.

This was seen in the first leg of City’s recent Champions League tie against Real Madrid, when Grealish played a lively 30 minutes from the start only to suffer an injury and be withdrawn.

Guardiola said: “Listen, Jack played at (Leyton) Orient and was really good, then played against Madrid afterwards.

“Madrid is not a friendly, right. After 20 minutes he was out, injured. It has happened this season.

“The reason Jack didn’t play much was because he was not able. He had niggles and problems.

“There is no question mark about his quality – I’ve never ever doubted the quality Jack has – but because of problems he has not played three games in a row.

“He played well against Nottingham Forest then afterwards didn’t play and in a training session was injured again.

“Not big issues but he could not make a big effort and sprint again and again and again. This is the only question mark, not any other question mark.”

Grealish came off the bench for the final minute of the midweek Premier League win at Tottenham but Guardiola is yet to decide if he will feature in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Championship Plymouth.

Guardiola said: “For this game, I don’t know if he will be ready to play in a game where you have to be there (physically). This is the question.”

Guardiola has also confirmed veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is likely to remain at the club next season.

The 34-year-old former captain rejoined City on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months last summer after spending a season with Barcelona.

That option can be triggered if the German, who has played 37 times in 2024-25, makes a certain number of appearances and Guardiola has revealed that clause is close to being triggered.

“I think so (it’s close),” Guardiola said.