Title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool meet on Sunday in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League.

Under respective managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, the two clubs have been the preeminent forces in English football in recent years.

Here, we look at some notable clashes between the sides in the current era.

Man City 1 Liverpool 1 (March 19, 2017)

Sergio Aguero was on target but missed other chances (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

This was a clash between third and fourth at the time but a indicator of high-intensity top-of-the-table battles to come as both sides played their part in a thrilling draw. Former City midfielder James Milner scored from the penalty spot for Liverpool after 51 minutes, but Sergio Aguero levelled. Yet that was far from the full story with both sides missing gilt-edged opportunities, including Aguero fluffing another chance and later volleying over. Kevin De Bruyne also hit a post for City while, at the other end, Adam Lallana failed to tap into an empty net. Both teams also felt they were unlucky with some refereeing decisions in a frantic encounter.

Liverpool 4 Man City 3 (January 14, 2018)

Sadio Mane scored one of Liverpool’s goals in a frenetic win (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool hit City with three goals in a ferocious eight-minute spell as they edged a pulsating clash that ignited the modern rivalry between the clubs. City had been flying at the time and were well on course for the title, but the Reds served warning they would soon be a force to be reckoned with. Leroy Sane cancelled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early strike, but Liverpool took control as Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah netted in a whirlwind spell in the second half. Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan replied late on, but Liverpool held on.

Man City 2 Liverpool 1 (January 3, 2019)

After Liverpool also knocked City out of the Champions League in 2018, by the following season they were genuine title rivals. Klopp’s side had a firm advantage heading into the new year and could have gone 10 points clear at the top had they won at the Etihad. Yet, when the chips were down, Pep Guardiola’s men responded. Aguero and Sane scored either side of a Firmino equaliser on a night of tension at the Etihad, where the real moment of drama was a remarkable goal-line clearance by John Stones after Mane hit a post. Technology later showed the ball had failed to cross the line by just 1.12cm. On such fine margins titles can be decided and City eventually won the race by a point.

Liverpool 3 Man City 1 (November 10, 2019)

Fabinho opened the scoring with a stunning goal (Peter Bryne/PA) (PA Archive)

After their near miss the previous year, 2019-20 saw Liverpool finally reclaim the title after a 30-year wait. The Anfield side started the season strongly and hardly looked back. Their home victory over City was a real statement of intent and put them eight points clear after just eight games. Fabinho put them ahead with stunning strike after just six minutes and Salah doubled their lead from a swift counter-attack soon after, with Mane later adding a third. City rallied with Bernardo Silva pulling one back and Guardiola raged after a penalty appeal was turned down, but Liverpool held on.

Man City 1 Liverpool 1 (November 8, 2020)

De Bruyne (second left) missed from the penalty spot (Martin Ricket/PA) (PA Archive)

Both sides settled for a point from another compelling encounter, played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, but City replied through Gabriel Jesus. City were then awarded a controversial penalty for handball against Joe Gomez following a lengthy VAR review, but De Bruyne shot wide from the spot. Both sides had further chances to win it, with Jesus missing the best of them when he headed wide.