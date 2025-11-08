Pep Guardiola: Arsenal look ‘almost impossible’ to stop but have long way to go

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola admits it may seem like stopping Arsenal is “almost impossible” but is well aware titles are not won in November.

Guardiola’s Manchester City face a strong test of their mettle as they host reigning champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The match is important for both clubs as they look to keep the pressure on the Gunners at the top of the table.

The City manager said: “If they continue this way – they play games, they don’t concede goals, not even clear chances, and they win and win.

“Oh my God, it will be almost impossible, but always you expect you will be better and they can drop points. All we can do is win our games and be there close.

“They have to come here, and there are many things in the season that we will experience.

“It’s exceptional what they have been doing for two or three seasons. It looks like every time it’s closer.

“But we are in early November, and early November nobody wins the title. You can lose it, but nobody wins the title.”

City tackle a Liverpool side this weekend that have arrested their recent slump with back-to-back victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid in the past week.

Arne Slot’s men had lost six of their previous seven games in all competitions, an alarming dip for a team that strode to Premier League glory last season.

Guardiola said: “I know how quick it is that everything goes here. One week ago, Liverpool, six defeats – a disaster, disaster. Now, won two, coming back to their best.

“I’m pretty sure that all the managers have taken a little bit more perspective for the situation. I know they have ups and downs in a competition.

“I have a high opinion about Liverpool right now. Last season we were losing six in seven games. So it’s the same.”

City suffered their own loss of form last season with a run of 13 games in the autumn and winter in which they won just once and lost nine.

Guardiola said: “There is not one manager or club that doesn’t live these situations.

“In 10 years here, we lived two or three months bad last season. The rest of the time was up and down, but we were incredible high.

“We had November to January, February, really, really, really bad. Does that define the team or the culture of the club? Come on. It happened.”

Guardiola has said City are unlikely to risk Rodri after the influential midfielder missed the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek following another injury setback.

PA