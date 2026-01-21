Pep Guardiola says something needs to change at Man City after Bodo/Glimt shock

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a stark warning, stating his side must "change the dynamic quick" following a surprising 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle.

The Champions League loss, which saw Rodri sent off, deepens a period of struggle for City, compounding recent domestic setbacks.

The reigning Premier League champions have endured a challenging run, failing to secure a win in their last four league outings, a sequence that includes a demoralising derby loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Their hopes of automatic progression to the Champions League last 16 now hinge on a decisive final group stage fixture against Galatasaray next week.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola reflected on the team's current predicament: "Everything has started to be, since the new year, against (us) in many, many things."

Manchester City suffered a miserable night as Rodri was sent off (Fredrik Varfjell/AP) ( AP )

He acknowledged Bodo/Glimt's quality, stating, "I know how good a team Bodo are. I didn’t underestimate them." The manager highlighted the absence of 11 senior players due to injury, illness, suspension, or ineligibility, which he believes has left the squad "a little bit fragile."

City's only victories in 2026 have come in domestic cup competitions against League One side Exeter and Newcastle.

Despite the mounting pressure, Guardiola remains focused on the immediate future: "We have to change the dynamic quick for the next game against Wolves and after that the last game against Galatasaray."

The scoreline arguably flattered City, who found themselves two goals down in the first half courtesy of Kasper Hogh, before Jens Petter Hauge added a stunning third after the break.

Rayan Cherki managed to pull one back, but Rodri's dismissal for two quick bookings just after the hour mark effectively ended any hopes of a comeback. Bodo/Glimt could have extended their lead further, with Hogh having a goal disallowed and Hauge hitting the woodwork.

Guardiola dismissed suggestions his team was "flat," asserting, "I do not agree. Bodo were really good and we congratulate them. We cannot say anything else."

He also refused to criticise Rodri for his red card, describing the second booking as "a little bit soft," but accepting "it is what it is."

The manager concluded by noting, "It was an incredible opportunity for us and the feeling is that everything (that can be) going wrong, is going (wrong) in many, many details. That is a fact and you have to try to change it."