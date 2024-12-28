Pep Guardiola speaks out on his Manchester City future: ‘I have to do it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola has vowed not to give up in his bid to arrest Manchester City’s alarming slide and said he is motivated by his determination not to disappoint the people who love the club.

City have only won once in their last 13 games in all competitions, losing nine, and have taken just five points from a possible 27 in the Premier League since the start of November.

Guardiola believes it underlines how remarkable their achievements were in the good times, as they won six league titles, including the last four in a row. And a manager who signed a new two-year contract last month has insisted he is determined to carry on and find a solution for their problems.

“I will try,” he said. “I will keep going. Sometimes you think will be earlier or easier to fix it, and others it takes more time. I will not give up. I want to be here, I want to do it and with the situation we have, no, I have to do it.”

Guardiola said he is even more determined to succeed in the tough times as he spoke of his fear of letting everyone at the Etihad Stadium down.

“Of course I want it, everyone wants it,” he added. “I don’t want to disappoint my people in terms of the club, the fans, the people who love this place. It’s since I arrived as a player and then a manager. I think all of us in our job want to do it well and please the people. That is undeniable or no question mark. It’s easy to understand.”

City head to Leicester on Sunday following their 1-1 draw with Everton on Boxing Day, when they were without eight injured players. Guardiola feels that is a factor in their problems and is looking for proof they can bounce back as they have done before.

He explained: “The biggest test is to come back again; that has already happened, we have done that before. That makes you remember how good the past was, that’s the truth. This makes you realise how good it is what we have done in the past.

“I don’t have it in my education to start complaining, to point at people. It’s happened it’s life, it’s football so let’s try it again. That’s why all the time we have had success, because always it is never enough. We will try it again and again and again. That’s why we won a lot of titles. Every three days it was a game and win, win, win for many, many years. Now we have to do the same and results are not good.”