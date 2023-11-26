Pep Guardiola claims Man City only trained for ‘25 minutes’ before Liverpool clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola has claimed that he has not properly trained his Manchester City players in his seven years at the Etihad Stadium – despite winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and a treble.

And the Catalan said it is impossible to work with his players on the training pitch now without risking injuring them, because the fixture list is so packed.

Guardiola said City are instead learning from their past after revealing they only did 20 or 25 minutes work on the pitches at the Etihad Campus to prepare for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, while they had a shorter pre-season than everyone else to give players time off after winning two finals in June.

“In seven years I don’t train,” he said. “Maximum 35 minutes. We don’t train. They started pre-season 15 days before… do you know what 15 days is? We played the FA Cup final and the Champions League final. They had 15 days more with the new players. We didn’t do one day [of] tactical [work]. The day before, we train… it is the same for Jurgen [Klopp, the Liverpool manager], I’m pretty sure. We did 10-15 minutes with the ball and 10 minutes defensively.”

City face RB Leipzig in the Champions League next and Guardiola is worried that if he tries to work with his players, he will lose others. Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are injured while the ill Jack Grealish also missed the Liverpool game, as he only named six outfield substitutes.

“Before Tuesday it will be 10 minutes on the pitch, moving in that way,” Guardiola added. “We cannot train. If we train, we don’t have players for the next game. We don’t have them. That’s why we have to learn from the past: just understand what you have to do. The press, who jumps. This is what we absolutely rely on.”

Guardiola joked that, instead of time on the training pitch, his players absorbed his message from his good looks.

“Because I’m really good. I’m a handsome man, I seduce them,” he smiled. “No, today we have the TV images, we talk individually. I spoke with Ruben [Dias] and Kyle [Walker] about what happened at Chelsea [in the 4-4 draw]. They can make mistakes but just understand it. If they lose the ball, they lose the ball. But it’s about where and when you move, the spaces. Today [Saturday] was so good. I know what I’m talking about.”

John Stones was an unused substitute on Saturday and Guardiola said the defender needs more time before he returns to the starting 11 or he may break down again.

He explained: “He feels good but we want to give him one or two weeks to have proper strength training sessions. John is so important for us, I like him playing when he’s completely ready. He’s going to train, partially or complete, with us. His legs especially, to be sure that when he comes back he is stronger. And we then use him, we need him.”