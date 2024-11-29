Pep Guardiola suggests he could quit Man City if dismal run continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola has vowed to walk away from Manchester City when he thinks he is not benefitting the club any more.

City have lost five of their last six games, including the longest losing run of Guardiola’s career, and gave up a three-goal lead to draw with Feyenoord on Tuesday.

But Guardiola, who signed a new contract last week, said managers at clubs like City are in “trouble” if they stop winning as they said they could not “cry all the time” that Rodri is injured.

He said: “No complaining, no blaming, no pointing the figure or running from your responsibility. If you don't win, you're in trouble, I know that.

"People rely on me, it is not normal for big clubs to have our results but what you have to do is accept it. The moment I feel I am not positive for the club, another one will come but I want the opportunity.

“I want the opportunity to try it and I want to rebuild the team in many aspects from now on until the end of the season and the next seasons. I ask for that challenge and this opportunity to do it.”

Guardiola said it is up to him to prove himself again as he tries to turn City’s season around.

“It proves how we are as sportsmen and competitors,” he added. “It is easiest when you have 10 or 12 games [wins] in a row and everyone is fit and in their prime. I have to prove myself now. I have to find a solution and a way to do it and I am trying every day.”

City boss Pep Guardiola ( PA Wire )

City will go 11 points behind Liverpool if they lose at Anfield on Sunday and Guardiola said they cannot think about winning the Premier League title at the moment.

“In the situation we have it's not realistic to think about big targets,” he added. “The situation is to think about one game and build the momentum to continue.”