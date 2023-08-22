Pep Guardiola to miss Man City matches after emergency surgery

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pep Guardiola has joined Manchester City’s injury list and will miss their next two games after undergoing minor back surgery in Barcelona.

Assistant manager Juanma Lillo will take charge of City’s next two games, away at Sheffield United on Sunday and at home to Fulham the following Saturday.

Guardiola is expected back after the international break, when City host West Ham before beginning the defence of their Champions League title.

City said Guardiola had suffered from “severe back pain for some time” and that emergency surgery, performed by Dr Mireia Illueca, was a success. The 52-year-old will continue his recovery in Barcelona.

Lillo returned to City for a second spell in the summer after a year in charge of Qatari club Al Sadd. The 57-year-old, who coached Guardiola at Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico, has a long managerial career in his own right, including stints at Real Zaragoza and Real Sociedad.