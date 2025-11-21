Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are poised to challenge Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League this Saturday, with a victory at Newcastle potentially narrowing the gap to a single point.

However, manager Pep Guardiola remains steadfast in his belief that it is premature to discuss the title race, despite the looming opportunity.

With league leaders Arsenal not playing until their North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday, City have the chance to exert pressure when they travel to St James’ Park.

The reigning champions boast an impressive record against the Magpies, having secured 28 wins from their last 35 league encounters, suffering just one defeat.

Guardiola, whose side entered the international break with a commanding 3-0 victory over Liverpool, a result many saw as a significant statement in the title race, has been keen to temper expectations regarding points differentials.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola believes it is too early to discuss Man City’s title chances ( Getty Images )

"We are in November, and in November in this league nothing is final," Guardiola stated.

"What happens in February or March, be careful. But the season starts now. The first start is when the transfer window is over in the summer. And now again when the international breaks are over.

"Now until March we see each other every three days. Now the real season starts. It is important to be there and to arrive at the end of the season with a chance to fight. Winning (in Newcastle) would be an important step for us."

Star striker Erling Haaland heads into Saturday’s fixture with 99 Premier League goals from just 108 appearances since joining City in 2022.

He now stands on the cusp of breaking Alan Shearer’s record for the fastest player to reach a century of goals, which currently stands at 124 games, fittingly on the former England captain’s home ground.

Haaland’s prolific form continued during the international break, where he added four more goals to his tally, helping Norway qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, having scored 16 goals in eight qualifying matches.

"He’s incredible this season," Guardiola remarked. "He’s breaking all the records, personal and individual records, Premier League records, records for Norway. I’m happy for him, his national team.

“I saw that many of the squad for Norway weren’t even born the last time Norway were in the World Cup. As a football player, a world-class player, he deserves to play a World Cup and live the experience. I’m so happy for him."

open image in gallery Rodri will not be available to face Newcastle on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Rodri remains sidelined for the weekend as the Spain midfielder continues to manage his fitness following a recent setback.

A brief substitute appearance against Bournemouth earlier this month marks his only game time since being forced off against Brentford on 5 October.

"Rodri is making good steps," Guardiola confirmed. "It’s almost three weeks since the last step back. He knows that, he has to take the real time to recover mentally and especially physically with the problems that he’s had, to be consistent from now until the end."