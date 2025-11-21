Pep Guardiola drops verdict on Premier League title race as he eyes ‘important step’ against Newcastle
Manchester City can cut the gap to Arsenal to one point if they beat Newcastle on Saturday before the Gunners face Tottenham a day later
Manchester City are poised to challenge Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League this Saturday, with a victory at Newcastle potentially narrowing the gap to a single point.
However, manager Pep Guardiola remains steadfast in his belief that it is premature to discuss the title race, despite the looming opportunity.
With league leaders Arsenal not playing until their North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday, City have the chance to exert pressure when they travel to St James’ Park.
The reigning champions boast an impressive record against the Magpies, having secured 28 wins from their last 35 league encounters, suffering just one defeat.
Guardiola, whose side entered the international break with a commanding 3-0 victory over Liverpool, a result many saw as a significant statement in the title race, has been keen to temper expectations regarding points differentials.
"We are in November, and in November in this league nothing is final," Guardiola stated.
"What happens in February or March, be careful. But the season starts now. The first start is when the transfer window is over in the summer. And now again when the international breaks are over.
"Now until March we see each other every three days. Now the real season starts. It is important to be there and to arrive at the end of the season with a chance to fight. Winning (in Newcastle) would be an important step for us."
Star striker Erling Haaland heads into Saturday’s fixture with 99 Premier League goals from just 108 appearances since joining City in 2022.
He now stands on the cusp of breaking Alan Shearer’s record for the fastest player to reach a century of goals, which currently stands at 124 games, fittingly on the former England captain’s home ground.
Haaland’s prolific form continued during the international break, where he added four more goals to his tally, helping Norway qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, having scored 16 goals in eight qualifying matches.
"He’s incredible this season," Guardiola remarked. "He’s breaking all the records, personal and individual records, Premier League records, records for Norway. I’m happy for him, his national team.
“I saw that many of the squad for Norway weren’t even born the last time Norway were in the World Cup. As a football player, a world-class player, he deserves to play a World Cup and live the experience. I’m so happy for him."
Meanwhile, Rodri remains sidelined for the weekend as the Spain midfielder continues to manage his fitness following a recent setback.
A brief substitute appearance against Bournemouth earlier this month marks his only game time since being forced off against Brentford on 5 October.
"Rodri is making good steps," Guardiola confirmed. "It’s almost three weeks since the last step back. He knows that, he has to take the real time to recover mentally and especially physically with the problems that he’s had, to be consistent from now until the end."