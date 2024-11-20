Q&A: What would Pep Guardiola’s contract extension mean for Manchester City?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to extend his contract at Manchester City by at least a further year until 2026.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the news means for the club.

How much of a lift does this give City?

If confirmed, this is a major boost for the club in both the short and medium term. Guardiola’s existing deal is due to expire next summer and speculation over his position has been rife for months. This puts an end to that – at least for the time being – and allows to club to plan for the 2025-26 season and potentially beyond with greater certainty.

What are the short-term benefits?

Despite sitting second in the Premier League and being expected to progress in the Champions League, City have been below par this term and their recent results have been poor. Their run of four successive defeats prior to this month’s international break was the worst of Guardiola’s managerial career. While injuries have been a factor, the lack of clarity over the manager’s future may have impacted on the players. This removes that ambiguity and allows for greater focus on the job at hand this season.

What about beyond that?

Changing manager in the summer of 2025 would have been complicated for City. There is already one transition occurring as director of football Txiki Begiristain is replaced by Hugo Viana. This would have added to the disruption at a time when City have little respite from football as they are also due to compete in the Club World Cup. While there will never be an ideal time to replace one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, this at least kicks the can down the road to a quieter summer.

What is the impact on squad rebuilding?

Even though Guardiola’s new deal could give the squad an immediate shot in the arm, there have been signs that some player turnover will be required to enable the team to continue competing. News Guardiola is staying would undoubtedly strengthen the club’s hand in negotiations and ease Viana’s arrival. City rarely dip into the January market but Rodri’s long-term injury and recent form could force a move. Beyond the winter, the likes of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan – all 33 or over – will need replacing sooner rather than later.

Does this help the club in their legal battles?

Not directly but it brings rock-solid stability to one area of the club while another focuses considerable attention elsewhere. City are currently fighting 115 charges of alleged breaches of Premier League regulations following an investigation into their financial affairs. Punishment could be severe if City, who deny all wrongdoing, are found guilty – with relegation a possibility. Little is known about how the process will unfold and what the impact of it will be, but Guardiola has strongly defended the club in the past and his loyalty is now beyond question. Some reports have suggested there will be no relegation break clause in the Spaniard’s contract.