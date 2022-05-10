Pep Guardiola doesn’t want leaders at Manchester City, Patrice Evra claims

Former French international Patrice Evra says Pep Guardiola doesn’t want “leaders” at Manchester City as the manager wants to have full control.

Evra, who played for Manchested United in his career, went further in his criticism and accused the boss of not wanting personalities to play at the club.

“Manchester City needs leaders, but Guardiola doesn’t want leaders,” Evra told Prime Video. “He doesn’t want any personalities. He’s the leader. That is why, when they have problems on the pitch, no-one is there to help them. He chooses his teams to be like that, he doesn’t want to train people with personality.”

City struggled recently in the Champions League, a trophy the club are yet to win, as Real Madrid came from behind to beat the side 6-5 on aggregate. They also lost out on a place in the FA Cup final after they lost to Liverpool in the semi-final.

Evra didn’t just reserve his criticism for the club’s manager but he also took aim at the team itself. He accused the players of going to play for the Premier League holders for money as that is all the club has.

He added:“They’re traumatised.They remind me of PSG; these are clubs based on money. Real Madrid also have money, but they also have history. Manchester City only have money and players go to play there for that reason alone.”

City should have some trophy success this season as they are the front runners to win the Premier League. They were in a tense battle with Liverpool but after the Reds drew 1-1 with Tottenham and City beat Leeds, Guardiola’s side are four points clear at the top.