Pep Guardiola unsure of Manchester City’s plans in summer transfer window

Pep Guardiola admitted to being in the dark over Manchester City’s summer transfer plans following their FA Cup final loss to Manchester United.

Saturday’s defeat at Wembley meant City fell short of becoming the first team in English football history to win back to back league and cup doubles.

Having been pushed to the final day of the Premier League season by Arsenal and fallen at the quarter-final stage in the Champions League to Real Madrid, the manager was asked whether, after missing out on retaining two of the three trophies they won in their historic treble season a year ago, there would need to be changes in the squad.

“Right now I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I don’t know the players (who) are going to make a decision whether to continue with us or want to leave or not.

“Players come in, come out. Right now, I’m really pleased with the team, how they behaved all season. I couldn’t say different.”

Several members of Guardiola’s squad have been involved in each of City’s record four consecutive league titles, including six players that started Saturday’s final and two more amongst the substitutes.

It was suggested earlier in the campaign that they was struggling to live up to the standards set in their treble year and at one stage during November and December they posted a run of one league win in six.

However, they recovered to drop only six points from December 16 until the end of the season to beat the Gunners to the title by two points.

Guardiola would not be drawn on whether the squad was ripe for wholesale changes after another record-breaking year.

“Next season is next season,” he said. “It’s far away. Right now it’s difficult for me to process even after winning the Premier League.

“It’s a question of calm, (being) relaxed. We will be back as best as possible and next season we’ll have to do this and that, step by step, we’ll see what happens.

“From my point of view the season has been amazing. The journey was really good. Week in and week out in a good mood, good vibes.

“The team has been extraordinary, the way we played in the Champions League, we didn’t lose one game. (Saturday) was maybe not maybe the (right) rhythm.”