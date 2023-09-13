Jump to content

Pep Guardiola returns to work at Manchester City after back operation

Assistant boss Juanma Lillo took charge of first-team affairs as the 52-year-old travelled to Spain to undergo a routine procedure last month.

Andy Hampson
Wednesday 13 September 2023 17:09
Pep Guardiola missed City's wins over Sheffield United and Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola missed City’s wins over Sheffield United and Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club after recovering from his recent back operation.

The PA news agency understands the Catalan has now resumed duties after three weeks away.

In Guardiola’s absence the treble winners beat Sheffield United and Fulham to maintain their 100 per cent start in the Premier League.

City’s squad were beginning to reconvene on Wednesday following the international break.

They return to Premier League action at West Ham on Saturday before their latest Champions League campaign begins at home to Red Star Belgrade next Tuesday.

