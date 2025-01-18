Saturday briefing: Football mourns Denis Law as Erling Haaland signs mega deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United led the tributes to club great Denis Law following his death at the age of 84.

Manchester City also saluted ‘The King’, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia in 2021, while Pep Guardiola earlier on Friday admitted to his shock reaction after learning striker Erling Haaland had signed a new nine-and-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.

United are examining the redevelopment of Old Trafford and Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has described January as a “disaster” for his club.

Tributes pour in for ‘The King’

Denis Law was described as “one of football’s giants” as tributes poured in for the former Manchester United and Scotland great following his death.

The Aberdeen-born striker won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

The ex-Manchester City and Huddersfield striker, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021, is Scotland’s joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals in 55 appearances and is third on United’s all-time scoring list behind Wayne Rooney and former team-mate Sir Bobby Charlton.

“We have lost one of football’s giants both as a player and a gentleman. It’s incredibly sad,” former United and England captain Bryan Robson wrote in a column in the Daily Mail.

“Denis was more than just a fantastic footballer, he was a fantastic man. So generous with his time and everything delivered with that great sense of humour of his.”

Pep’s ‘double-take’ over Haaland deal

Pep Guardiola admitted he could scarcely believe the news Erling Haaland has signed a new nine-and-half year contract at Manchester City.

The club announced on Friday that the prolific Norway striker, who has scored 111 goals in 126 appearances for City, has committed himself to the reigning Premier League champions until 2034.

It is a deal of unprecedented length in the English domestic game and City manager Guardiola, who recently agreed his own two-year extension, thought he had misheard when told the details by director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “I said, ‘Can you repeat?’ And he said to me (10 years). I said, ‘Sure?’ and he said, ‘Yes’. So, good news. That means a lot.

“It’s proof of confidence and trust for the club, it’s the trust for the club to Erling, because you never know what can happen in the next years.”

Redevelop Old Trafford or build new stadium?

Old Trafford’s rebuild as a new 100,000-seater stadium and the wider regeneration of the local area could deliver an extra £7.3billion to the UK economy and bring more than 90,000 employment opportunities, according to the latest task force report.

Manchester United are examining options over whether to redevelop the current stadium to increase capacity to 87,000 or build a new ground which could hold 100,000 fans.

A survey released in November found a majority of United fans favour a new stadium rather than the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force (OTRTF) has now completed its initial feasibility work and has submitted an ‘Options Report’ to executive bodies at Manchester United, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Trafford Borough Council.

January a disaster for Chelsea – Maresca

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said January has been “a disaster” for the club due to transfer speculation surrounding his squad.

A number of players have been linked with moves away, with the 44-year-old concerned it is affecting focus as team looks to end a five-match winless Premier League run against Wolves on Monday.

Maresca, who has fitness concerns over Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez, said: “On the pitch, for sure I would like to win more games, but I’m OK.

“Off the pitch it’s a disaster because so many noises that I don’t think help us, but I don’t think they help any club.

“It’s for every club, every manager. When there is any noise about some player, it’s not easy, because even if you think the player can be focussed on us, in the end it’s a human being.”

Slegers revels in ‘wonderful honour’

Arsenal Women’s new head coach Renee Slegers said it was “a wonderful honour” after being appointed on a permanent basis following a successful interim role.

The 35-year-old Dutchwoman stepped up following Jonas Eidevall’s departure in October and has since overseen an unbeaten run of 10 victories and one draw across all competitions.

Slegers, who has signed a contract through to the end of the 2025-26 season, was named Women’s Super League manager of the month for December and saw the Gunners qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals as Group C winners.

“I’m so excited to be continuing our journey together,” said Slegers. “It’s a wonderful honour to represent this club as head coach and I have so much belief in what we can all achieve together.”

What’s on today?

Newcastle will bid to make it a club-record 10 straight wins in all competitions in the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off, at home against Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side are aiming for a seventh successive league victory, while leaders Liverpool, who play at Brentford, hope to extend their advantage over second-placed Arsenal, who host Aston Villa in an evening kick-off.

Leicester are looking to avoid a seventh straight league defeat in their home game against Fulham, and Graham Potter will be eager to make it back-to-back league wins as West Ham boss against London rivals Crystal Palace.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Sheffield United face Norwich at Bramall Lane as they bid to return to the top. Burnley missed out on the chance by being held 0-0 at home on Friday by promotion rivals Sunderland, who saw two late Wilson Isidor penalties saved by James Trafford.