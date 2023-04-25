Pep Guardiola rejects Mikel Arteta comparisons ahead of Premier League title clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pep Guardiola has insisted he is not a football manager as he drew a distinction between himself and his former assistant Mikel Arteta.

In his managerial career, Guardiola has won 10 league titles and two Champions Leagues but claimed he sees himself as more of a coach whereas he believes Arteta is an all-powerful manager.

Arteta was appointed when Arsenal were 10th and now they are top of the Premier League, ahead of Wednesday’s potential title-decider with City, and Guardiola feels that is because of the work Arteta has done behind the scenes as well as on the pitch.

He said: “The development of the club since Mikel took over, it’s obvious. When you talk about the work of a football manager, I am a trainer, not a manager.

“I have the feeling Mikel changed the structure of the club. He changed a lot of players. He has been supported by the hierarchy of the club and that is why the success is there.”

Guardiola insisted he had no regrets about letting Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arsenal when two of his former players could deny City the title.

He added: “The club made the decisions they believe they needed to take. Everyone agreed. The players wanted to leave, the club wanted to sell, and the club wanted to buy. It’s more than just one person. They’re happy and we’re happy. We have no regrets.”

Guardiola argued Wednesday’s game may not be decisive, though he did not try to downplay its significance.

He explained: “It’s really important, not decisive. [There are] a lot of tough games for both sides but we can’t deny how important it is.”