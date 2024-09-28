Pep Guardiola warns Arsenal to prepare for ‘war’ as Mikel Arteta rivalry intensifies

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned Arsenal to expect “a war” as the fallout from last week’s fiery clash between the two clubs continues.

Guardiola has also called on opposite number Mikel Arteta to explain himself after cryptic comments about City claiming that he had “all the information” about the champions.

The Premier League title rivals played out an absorbing 2-2 draw on Sunday that ended with heated exchanges after John Stones snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for the hosts at the Etihad Stadium.

A fired-up Erling Haaland was in thick of the arguments after throwing the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel’s head and then barging into Thomas Partey.

Guardiola said he did not condone the actions of his star striker but could understand them, highlighting a growing antipathy between the two sides.

He said: “I would say that sometimes the emotions are so there. Gabriel said it perfectly after the match, so this is a war, we are here to provoke the opponent, to push them.

“At the end what can you do? OK, you provoke me – I’m there. You want a war? Now we war.

“What do I have to do? And after, the emotions are the emotions. I’m pretty sure he’s (Haaland) not proud, but listen – the type of challenge that Arsenal challenges, I understand it.”

Stones’ late strike brought relief for City after the Gunners, with 10 men, had frustrated them throughout the second half by defending deeply and time-wasting at every opportunity.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola’s rivalry has intensified ( PA )

Arsenal’s tactics, and use of football’s so-called ‘dark arts’, brought some strong criticism from a number of City players.

Arteta, Guardiola’s former number two, hit back at that during the week.

“I have been there before,” Arteta said when asked about the barbs. “I was there for four years. I have all the information. So I know, believe me.”

Those remarks were sufficiently vague for Guardiola to wonder whether his fellow Spaniard was really referring to City’s tactical approach or actually alluding to their high-profile off-field issues.

City are currently defending themselves against 115 charges of breaching Premier League regulations following an investigation into their financial affairs.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s game at Newcastle, said: “Next time he has to be more clear exactly what does he mean.

“He said he was here four years and we know exactly what happened here.

Manchester City and Arsenal’s first meeting of the season was a heated affair ( Getty Images )

“It can be related in all the process now with 115 charges, maybe it’s about that.

“He knows information about that maybe, or maybe he has something like… I don’t know.

“OK, next time, like a good relation I have with him, hopefully this question has been asked. He can answer exactly what does it mean when he said he was here and I know what’s happening here, and instead of being in the clouds there (points upward) to be more precise.”

Guardiola has maintained he still has a good relationship with Arteta, who left City in December 2019 to take up the Arsenal hotseat, but that could now be becoming strained.

Asked if he intended to call Arteta, Guardiola said: “No because we spoke by text after the game and that’s all.”

PA