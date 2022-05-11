Pep Guardiola responds to Patrice Evra’s claim he doesn’t want leaders at Man City
The Frenchman suggested City lack leaders and personality on the pitch because Guardiola wants to be the only leader himself
Pep Guardiola has pushed back at Patrice Evra’s claims that he doesn’t want leaders or personalities in his teams.
The Spaniard has come in for criticism following Manchester City’s last-gasp capitulation that saw them exit the Champions League to Real Madrid last week, including from former Manchester United defender Evra.
The Frenchman, working as a pundit, suggested City lack leaders and personality on the pitch because Guardiola wants to be the only leader himself.
Guardiola, speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Wolves, said: “I don’t want personality? Well, I don’t agree, Patrice. I need personalities and good players to play on the pitch.
“I have had nice, incredible players in my past as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here. I could give a good list in terms of their personality and character.
“Most of them have won World Cups, European (Championships), Champions Leagues and leagues.
“Maybe Evra is right or maybe he’s doing a good quote to come back to Manchester United to work there. Maybe there’s a good chance now.
“Good, Patrice - if we were together I would show you the personality and character of my players that we have right now, absolutely.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies