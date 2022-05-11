Pep Guardiola responds to Patrice Evra’s claim he doesn’t want leaders at Man City

Pep Guardiola has pushed back at Patrice Evra’s claims that he doesn’t want leaders or personalities in his teams.

The Spaniard has come in for criticism following Manchester City’s last-gasp capitulation that saw them exit the Champions League to Real Madrid last week, including from former Manchester United defender Evra.

The Frenchman, working as a pundit, suggested City lack leaders and personality on the pitch because Guardiola wants to be the only leader himself.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Wolves, said: “I don’t want personality? Well, I don’t agree, Patrice. I need personalities and good players to play on the pitch.

“I have had nice, incredible players in my past as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here. I could give a good list in terms of their personality and character.

“Most of them have won World Cups, European (Championships), Champions Leagues and leagues.

“Maybe Evra is right or maybe he’s doing a good quote to come back to Manchester United to work there. Maybe there’s a good chance now.

“Good, Patrice - if we were together I would show you the personality and character of my players that we have right now, absolutely.”