Pep Guardiola misses Man City press conference for ‘personal matter’

Pep Guardiola missed Manchester City’s press conference for personal reasons on Friday, a day after he spoke at a charity event in Barcelona in support of Palestinian children.

The City boss was due to hold a lunchtime press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League game against Tottenham but assistant boss Pep Lijnders took his place.

City have not provided details of Guardiola’s absence but he was expected to travel back to the UK on Friday and oversee training on Saturday as planned.

Lijnders said: “The manager is good, as always, full of ambition and passion but it is a personal matter. He will arrive back here in Manchester today.”

Guardiola also missed a pre-match press conference because of a personal matter last month. Another of his backroom staff, Kolo Toure, filled in on that occasion.

Lijnders, formerly assistant to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, previously carried out media interviews on Guardiola’s behalf after City’s FA Cup third-round victory over Exeter on January 10. Guardiola had watched that game from the stands as he served a touchline ban.

Lijnders confirmed the club are supporting defender Ruben Dias after the home he shares with his partner, TV presenter Maya Jama, was burgled this week.

Neither were at the property at the time with Dias, who is currently injured, watching City’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday and Jama working abroad.

Lijnders said: “I didn’t speak with him personally but Ruben will come back on Monday to team training.

“These are the things you don’t want to happen. We will support him and let’s see how it goes from there.”

Winger Jeremy Doku is now sidelined after suffering a calf injury during the 2-0 win over Galatasaray, which saw City qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lijnders said: “It’s a similar injury as the last one which took 18 days. I presume this will be a little shorter but we will see. Jeremy is a robust player.”

City cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to four points last weekend and Lijnders is hoping they can keep the pressure on the Gunners.

The Dutchman said: “I’ve been in a few title races and it’s always about just focusing on the next game.

“You have to win your own games, create your own path, challenge yourselves to grow and do things better that you can control.

“With this you have to put pressure, chase and go behind them. They have to feel us and that is possible only by winning football matches.”