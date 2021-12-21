Pep Guardiola sends message after dropping Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in City win at Newcastle

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden were both unused substitutes in the 4-0 victory at Newcastle United, after The Telegraph newspaper had published a picture of the England duo on a night out after the Leeds game

Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 December 2021 08:40
Comments
Behind the scenes: Jack Grealish's first day at Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he keeps a close eye on players during the festive season and those who do not behave properly off the field will be dropped.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden played in City's 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United in midweek but both were unused substitutes in the 4-0 victory at Newcastle United, with Guardiola saying the decision to drop them was not to keep the squad fresh.

The Telegraph published a picture of the England duo on a night out after the Leeds game.

“No, not rotation,” Guardiola said. “I decided on this team because they deserved to play ... and not the other ones.

“At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch isn’t proper, they’re not going to play.

Recommended

“We have to be focused all the time because of distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens – you have to still be focused,” Guardiola added.

The Premier League leaders next play Leicester City on 26 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in